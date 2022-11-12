Panchkula: 3 nabbed for stabbing youth

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 11

The police have arrested three persons for forcibly entering a house in and stabbing a youth and thrashing his relatives.

The suspects have been identified as Vikas Kumar of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17; Nirmal Singh of Budhanpur, Sector 16; and Aman, alias Pakodi, of Indira Colony, Sector 17, here.

The police said Gaurav, a resident of Sector 17, reported that on October 29, he was returning home from Kharag Mangoli around 11.30 pm. When he reached the labour chowk in Sector 17, around 10 youths, including Vikas and Pakodi, tried to stop him. He did not stop and went straight to his uncle’s house. The suspects, carrying sharp weapons, reached there. They forcibly entered his uncle’s house and attacked stabbed in the stomach. They also thrashed his relatives.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324, 452 and 506, IPC, and the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 14 police station. The suspects were arrested yesterday. They were produced before the court today that remanded them in judicial custody.

