Home / Chandigarh / 3 occupants of SUVs rescued from rivulet

3 occupants of SUVs rescued from rivulet

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:34 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
A video grab of an SUV driver trying to cross a swollen Jayanti Ki Rao rivulet in New Chandigarh on Sunday.
Occupants of three off-roading vehicles were rescued as these were swept away in the Jayanti Ki Rao rivulet on the Chandigarh-Jayanti Majri road this evening.

Despite having been warned by local villagers, the youths tried to cross the swollen rivulet. Soon, a JCB machine was called to rescue the youths from the vehicles stuck in the rivulet.

The villagers said around five SUVs were moving alongside the river on the road, looking for a perfect spot to cross the rivulet.

As 400-500 people gathered at the spot during the rescue operation, the police and administration officials were nowhere to be seen.

