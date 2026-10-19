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Home / Chandigarh / 3 Panchkula temples receive Rs 2.62 crore in Navratri offerings in 9 days

3 Panchkula temples receive Rs 2.62 crore in Navratri offerings in 9 days

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:29 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple received Rs 21,64,259, against Rs 24,80,888 on Sunday, a fall of 13 per cent. Tribune file
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The nine-day Ashwin Navratri fair concluded on Monday with total offerings of Rs 2,62,79,332 (Rs 2.62 crore) at three temples in Panchkula district. The temples received 5,43,500 devotees over the nine days.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Satpal Sharma said on the final day, offerings worth Rs 34,12,313 were received. This was Rs 1.26 lakh less than Sunday's Rs 35,38,549, a dip of 3.6 per cent, and Rs 12.96 lakh below Saturday’s record Rs 47,08,377. A total of 70,800 devotees visited the shrines on the last day, against 86,000 on Sunday, the highest turnout of the fair.

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The Shri Kali Mata Temple, Kalka, received Rs 11,22,374 on the last day, up 62 per cent from Sunday’s Rs 6,92,773. This is its highest single-day collection of the fair, though footfall fell from 21,000 to 7,000. Its nine-day offerings stand at Rs 38,57,726.

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The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple received Rs 21,64,259, against Rs 24,80,888 on Sunday, a fall of 13 per cent. Footfall rose from 60,000 to 62,000, its highest of the fair. The temple's nine-day offerings stand at Rs 2,11,10,760 (Rs 2.11 crore), about 80 per cent of the total.

The Chandi Mata Temple received Rs 1,25,680, against Rs 3,64,888 on Sunday. Footfall fell from 5,000 to 1,800. Its nine-day total is Rs 13,10,792.

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The last three days brought Rs 1,16,59,239, or 44 per cent of the nine-day offerings. The first six days had brought Rs 1,46,20,093.

Devotees also offered one gold and 26 silver items at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple, three silver items at the Kali Mata Temple and four at the Chandi Mata Temple on the last day. The Mansa Devi Temple received one gold and 11 silver items on Sunday. It has received 24 gold items over the nine days.

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