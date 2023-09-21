3 peddlers arrested, 79-gm heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

The police arrested three drug peddlers in two separate incidents and seized 79.84 gm of heroin from their possession.

The District Crime Cell nabbed two peddlers while patrolling in Sector 52. The accused, identified as Harpreet Singh (20), alias Happy, and Charanjit Singh (34), alias Vicky, tried to flee after seeing the police team, but were nabbed.

The police said 22.08 gm of heroin was seized from Harpreet while 12.44 gm from Charanjit, a taxi driver. Both residents of Tarn Taran have been booked under the NDPS Act at Sector 34 police station.

“Harpreet used to purchase narcotics from Amritsar and Tarn Taran and sell in the tricity along with his accomplice,” said a police official. Harpreet was earlier arrested by the Punjab police for possessing 49 gm of heroin.

In another case, Navjeevan Kumar (32) of Burail was arrested from near his house after 45.32 gm of heroin was seized from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.