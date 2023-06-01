3 ‘Rupee Stores’ to offer renewed goods at Rs 1 on June 7

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 31

On the lines of ‘Dollar Store’, the city municipal corporation will set up a “Rupee Store” at three places allowing people to buy refurbished articles for Re 1 each on June 7.

While one of the stores will be located in Mani Majra, the other two sites are yet to be decided. The articles on sale include old books, shoes, utensils and clothes that have been donated by residents. These will be sold after being refurbished and cleaned.

Articles weighing 1 tonne donated in 10 days of collection drive

One of the stores where residents can buy articles will be located in Mani Majra, while other two sites are yet to be decided

The civic body will limit the number of articles that an individual can purchase after showing ID to curb malpractice

The RRR (reduce, reuse and recycle) centres set up 10 days ago by the corporation as part of World Environment Day celebrations have so far collected nearly 1 tonne of articles from city residents.

To curb malpractices, the civic body will limit the number of articles that an individual can purchase after showing the ID. The nominal rate has been fixed to convey the message among those in need that this is not a handout or freebee, says an official.

“The primary objective of the ‘Rupee Store’ is to provide a solution that bridges the gap between affordability and quality. By refurbishing items that would otherwise go waste, the MC aims to reduce environmental impact and promote reuse of resources. This aligns with MC’s commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility,” says MC chief Anindita Mitra.

RRR centre in Sec 17 booths

A permanent RRR centre will be set up at the MC booths in Sector 17 that could not be disposed of despite repeated auctions. Two to three booths will be utilised to set up the centre, which will stay open till these units are auctioned. “It will encourage Chandigarh residents to continue the practice of donating old and good quality useable household goods, which will eventually be refurbished, repaired, and recycled before distribution among those in need,” says the MC.