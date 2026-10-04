3 spa centres, salons raided in Mohali; 5 held

The police raided three commercial establishments operating as spa centres and salons and arrested five persons involved in immoral activities. Several girls were rescued from the spots, the police said.

The establishments raided and subsequently closed were Tree Family Spa in Sector 79, Mojo Spa Centre in Sector 68 and Quora Spa Centre.

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The arrested persons have been identified as Ajit Singh Sanju of Karnal, Ramandeep Singh Aulakh of Kumbhra, Mohali; Piyush Sharma of Pinjore, Krishna Padam of Sector 66 and Rajesh Mehta of Sector 46.

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Cases have been registered at the Phase 8, Phase 11 and Sohana police stations.

The DSP (City 2), Harsimran Singh Bal, said the raids were conducted following a tip-off. “The centres were closed and the rescued girls handed over to their kin. The police are investigating the matter,” he said.