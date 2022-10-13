3 students injured as school bus overturns near Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 12

Three students were injured, one of them seriously, after a private school bus overturned after being hit by another vehicle on the Shatabgarh road today.

A total of 10 students of Sant Baba Waryam Singh Ji Memorial School, Banur, were on board the bus.

While seven-year-old Harshdeep Singh, a class I student, suffered a fracture in the arm, Simranjit Kaur, 14, sustained a leg injury. Simranjit’s younger brother Manveer Singh also sustained injuries.

Driver Kirpal Singh said he was going to drop off children from Chatt village to Shatabgarh after the school. Around 2.30 pm, another school bus hit their vehicle from the rear around 1 km from Shatabgarh. Their bus overturned and fell into a field along the road, he said.

Passersby said the driver of the other bus fled the scene after the accident. He returned to the spot an hour later and was taken to the police station. The children were given first aid at a private hospital near the scene. The children’s parents were informed and they later took them home.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said they visited the scene and took the children to a private hospital and informed their parents.

He said one child was seriously injured, while the others suffered minor injuries. Investigation had been started and necessary action would be taken, he added.

