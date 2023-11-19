3 suspended CITCO staffers reinstated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has revoked the suspension of three employees.

The three CITCO employees — namely manager (commercial) Anil Sharma and clerks Rikhi Ram and Balwinder Kaur — were suspended in February this year for allegedly conniving with a private security agency (Oscar Security and Fire Service) — which withdrew Rs 35 lakh deposited as a guarantee to a bank — and forging documents. It was alleged that the original documents pertaining to the bank guarantee kept at the CITCO office had been replaced by a duplicate copy.

The competent authority in exercise of the powers conferred under the Central Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, revoked the order.