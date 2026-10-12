3 ‘thieves’ paraded with hands tied on way to police station

Three persons caught for a theft at a mobile phone shop in Kharar were paraded with hands tied with a rope on way to the police station on October 6.

The suspects were identified as Jaspal Singh and Maninder Singh of Badala village, Sadar Kharar, and Ajay Kumar, a resident of Samastipur village.

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In his complaint, Navneet Seth stated that he owned a mobile repair and accessories shop, “Phone Fixer”, on Arya College Road in Kharar. He had closed his shop as usual around 11 pm on October 6 and went home. When he returned to the shop the next day, he found goods scattered inside and the rear door broken.

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Upon checking, two laptops, five smart watches, earbuds and 20 mobile phones of different companies missing. When he went behind the shop, three unidentified men saw him and tried to escape by jumping over the wall, but fell. With the help of other shopkeepers and passersby, he caught them. They were taken to the police station. Videos on social media showed their hands tied with a rope. A youth was seen slapping a suspect and one more youth leading the procession with a stick in hand.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS.