3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Chandigarh, November 1
Three heritage items from the UT went under the hammer in London yesterday and fetched Rs 10.41 lakh.
Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said the artefacts designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of six armchairs, a teak desk chair and a teak clerk’s desk. He said the auction was held in London, United Kingdom, on October 31.
Seeking protection of heritage items, Jagga, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, flagged the regular auction of Indian heritage items by foreign auction houses without any resistance/concern from the Government of India.
He said earlier, UT heritage items were auctioned on October 4, 24 and 26. This when the Ministry of Home Affairs had, in a written order in 2011, already banned export of Chandigarh articles to foreign auction houses, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude