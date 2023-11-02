3 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 10.41 lakh in UK auction

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Three heritage items from the UT went under the hammer in London yesterday and fetched Rs 10.41 lakh.

Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said the artefacts designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of six armchairs, a teak desk chair and a teak clerk’s desk. He said the auction was held in London, United Kingdom, on October 31.

Seeking protection of heritage items, Jagga, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, flagged the regular auction of Indian heritage items by foreign auction houses without any resistance/concern from the Government of India.

He said earlier, UT heritage items were auctioned on October 4, 24 and 26. This when the Ministry of Home Affairs had, in a written order in 2011, already banned export of Chandigarh articles to foreign auction houses, he added.

#England #London