3-wkt win for Tinku academy

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 28

Taranpreet Singh scored 69 runs to help Sukhwinder Tinku Cricket Academy (STCA) beat Sunrise Cricket Academy (SCA) by three wickets in the 3rd Krishna Devi Memorial U-25 Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, STCA posted 210 runs in 43 overs with the help of Rahul (50), Tijender Bisht (40) and Vijay Kumar (40). Chirag Dhindsa and Kabir scored 24 runs each. In reply, the STCA posted 221/7 in 35.4 overs as Taranpreet scored 69 runs. Mohit (42), Jaiveer Bhinder (38) and Karteek Sharma (32) were main run scorers for the side.