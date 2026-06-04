3 women hurt as bus, tempo traveller collide near Dera Bassi

The Bhushan Factory cut on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway near Dera Bassi witnessed another serious road accident on Thursday morning, when a speeding Haryana Roadways bus collided head-on with a tempo traveller carrying pilgrims. Several passengers were injured, and three women sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised.

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The accident occurred around 8.30 am when the tempo traveller, carrying pilgrims, was making a U-turn near the Bhushan Factory cut. A Haryana Roadways bus coming from Ambala rammed into it. The impact was so severe that the tempo traveller was badly damaged and overturned on the road. The crash caused chaos, and passersby rushed to help after hearing the passengers’ cries.

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Locals said the spot has witnessed numerous accidents in the past. The highway crossing often sees collisions between speeding vehicles and those attempting U-turns. Despite this, no permanent safety measures have been put in place.

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The Dera Bassi Traffic police and local police reached the spot. Police personnel and passersby together rescued the passengers trapped in the damaged vehicle and shifted them to hospital by ambulance. Police have seized both vehicles and launched an investigation.