3-year jail for Nayagaon man in fake surety case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Bharat, Judicial Magistrate First Class, sentenced a resident of Nayagaon to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) in a 10-year-old cheating and forgery case.

The police had arrested Shamsher Singh, the convict, along with four other accused, namely Ruldu Ram Lehria, Abdul Razzak, Gurnam Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma, on August 21, 2013, near the District Courts in Sector 43.

As per the prosecution, the police had a tip-off that the accused were involved in a fake surety racket. The informer told cops that members of the gang gave fake surety for persons accused in cases after receiving huge money from them. Following the secret information, all accused were arrested from the spot.

As per the prosecution, the accused used to prepare fake identity card and salary slips and used these for securing bail.

Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 474 and 120-B of the IPC to which they pleaded not guilty.

Out of the five accused persons, Ruldu Ram and Gurnam Singh had died and proceedings against them were abated. Abdul Razzak and Rajesh Kumar were declared proclaimed offenders.

After hearing of the arguments, the court convicted Shamsher Singh under the charges framed against him and sentenced him to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed fine of Rs 4,000 on the convict.