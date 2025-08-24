DT
3-year-old wanders 2 km from home, Panchkula Police reunite him with parents

3-year-old wanders 2 km from home, Panchkula Police reunite him with parents

At the time, his parents were away at work
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:14 PM Aug 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
The Panchkula Police reunited a three-year-old boy with his parents after he wandered nearly two kilometres away from his home in the Amravati area on Saturday afternoon. The timely intervention by the team from Amravati police post saved the child’s life.

According to reports, between 2 and 3 pm, the toddler strayed from his home while playing and eventually reached a roadside. At the time, his parents were away at work.

A passerby noticed the child wandering along the road and immediately informed the police. Responding swiftly, police post incharge Preetam Singh rushed to the spot and gently enquired with the boy, who could only state his name but was unable to provide any further details.

To establish the child’s identity, the police shared his details on a local WhatsApp group, which eventually led to the identification of his family. However, when police reached their residence, the parents were not at home.

Meanwhile, a villager named Rukhsana stepped in to care for the boy in the presence of the police. She looked after him for nearly two hours, until around 6 pm, when his parents returned from work and the boy was handed over to them.

The police described leaving such a young child alone as an act of gross negligence and cautioned the parents to be more vigilant in the future.

DCP Srishti Gupta praised the swift action taken by the Amravati police team and also acknowledged the vigilance of the citizen who alerted authorities.

