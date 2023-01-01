3 years on, centre for elderly patients a non-starter at PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 31

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has failed to start the Geriatrics Centre project, which was approved by the Union Government three years ago.

About the project Rs 469 crore Cost of the project 250 beds planned at the facility 7 storeys of building housing centre

As per the PGI plan, the centre will have dedicated OPD and emergency services, besides adequate diagnostic facilities, including CT scan, ultrasound and blood tests, at one place. Currently, elderly patients have to travel from one building to another for consultation. Besides, easy access to healthcare for the elderly, the centre will also aid research in geriatrics.

In March 2019, the Union Government had approved a 250-bed Geriatric Care and Rehabilitation Centre for the PGI, a boon for those aged 60 and above as they would get medical services under one roof.

The seven-storey building, expected to come up at a cost of Rs 469 crore, is touted to be the first such centre in the country. DM and MD courses in geriatrics will also be started at the centre to produce specialists.

Ultrasound, CT scan, blood tests and other facilities, along with OPD and emergency services at one place would save elderly patients from the hassle of visiting different departments at the premier hospital. It would save their time as well.

Dr Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director, PGI, said, “We are still exploring the possibility of geriatric centre and space is a major challenge. The Centre has funds ready for the project, but we would still require some more time.”