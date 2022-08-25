3 years on, elderly man acquitted in rape case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, August 24

Judge Swati Sehgal (Fast-track Court) has acquitted a 70-year-old resident of Sector 25 here in a case registered against him for the offences under the POCSO Act and Sections 376 (3) of IPC as the prosecution failed to prove the charges.

The police had registered the case on a complaint filed by a 13-year-old girl on September 4, 2019. She had alleged that her grandfather, who was a retired Army man, touched her with bad intention and also kissed her. After the death of her parents, she, along with her sister (aged about 10), was residing with her grandparents.

The girl, who studied in Class VIII, said whenever she resisted, her grandfather would beat her up. She alleged that the man had been doing the wrong act with her since the death of her mother in 2014.

Inderjeet Bassi, counsel for the accused, claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. She said the prosecutrix in her statement recorded before the judge had denied making any complaint against her grandfather. She said the prosecutrix told the court the police got her signature on a blank paper and forced her to file a false complaint against her grandfather (“nana”).

She also told the court that, in fact, one of the teachers of her school touched her with bad intention. When she filed a complaint against him, the police forced her to file one against her grandfather.

The Public Prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case on the basis of evidence.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused, saying that there is no oral documentary and medical evidence on record to prove the charges framed against him.