Chandigarh: 3 years on, tutor held guilty of raping Class IX student

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 13

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, held a 25-year-old teacher guilty of raping a student. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 16.

The police had registered an FIR on the complaint of a 15-year-old girl in 2019. The victim stated that she was studying in Class IX at a school in Chandigarh. She was taking tuition classes from the accused living close to her house. She stated that when she went for tuition classes in the first week of April 2019, the teacher caught hold of her hand and touched her badly.

When she raised an alarm, he gagged her mouth and raped her. The suspect further threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. There was no student in the tuition class at the time of the incident. As she was scared, she did not disclose the incident to anyone.

The victim’s mother took her to a hospital after she complained of stomach ache. During check-up, doctors found her to be pregnant. Later, she informed her parents about the incident.

After investigations, the police filed a chargesheet against the accused. Finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused for the offences punishable under Sections 376-C and 376 (3) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case. The counsel said the accused had no connection with the alleged offence.

The complainant lodged a false FIR against the accused with a motive to extract money from him.

The public prosecutor said the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt. She said the victim specifically gave statement before the court that the accused raped her. After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused guilty of the offences framed against him. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 16.