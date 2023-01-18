3 years on, youth walks free in attempt to murder case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 17

It is the cardinal principal of law that even 10 guilty persons may escape but not a single innocent person should be convicted. If there are two possibilities out of which one goes against the accused and another in his favour then the accused is always entitled to the benefit of doubt. A criminal case cannot be decided merely on the basis of probabilities and possibilities.

While observing this, a local court has acquitted a 26-year-old youth, Vijay, a resident of Sector 25, Chandigarh, in an attempt-to-murder case after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused for the commission of offences punishable under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act on the complaint of a woman, Reshu, a resident Sector 38 (West), Chandigarh.

She said the accused had fired upon her younger brother Parveen on October 12, 2019 with an intention to kill him. His brother was injured in the incident.

During the course of investigation, the accused was arrested. The police filed a chargesheet against the accused. On finding prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 307 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Vivek Kathuria, counsel for the accused, said he was falsely implicated in the case. Neither any cartridge was recovered from the spot nor there was any version of the prosecution that why the same has not been recovered.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. The court said in the present case, the prosecution was required to establish that the accused fired at Parveen with a pistol and caused grievous injury to him with an intention to kill him and the accused was found in possession of the pistol without having any licence or permit for carrying the same. The court said that from the testimony of the complainant, injured and eyewitnesses, it was clear that instead of supporting the prosecution version, they had shattered it. There was nothing on the case file, which could connect the accused present in court with the offences alleged.