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Home / Chandigarh / 3 youths attacked at Dhakoli in broad daylight

3 youths attacked at Dhakoli in broad daylight

One suffers fractures in both legs, another victim’s ear severed

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:05 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The car damaged in the assault.
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Around 15 armed men intercepted a car and attacked three youths with sharp weapons near Nand Sweets in Dhakoli on Sunday morning.

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Jitendra Kumar sustained serious injuries in the attack, while his companions, Kuldeep and Sethi, were also injured. Based on Jitendra’s statement, the police have registered a case against four named accused and around 10 unidentified persons. An investigation is underway.

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Jitendra told the police that he had a long-standing dispute with some individuals over financial transactions. According to him, the accused had previously threatened to kill him. He also alleged that his brother had been attacked earlier, following which a complaint was lodged at the Dhakoli police station.

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The victim said he was travelling in a car with his friends, Kuldeep and Sethi, when they were intercepted near Nand Sweets. He alleged that around 15 armed men surrounded the car. Some of the attackers were armed with sharp weapons, while others were carrying pistols. The assailants allegedly dragged the three youths out of the car and assaulted them.

Jitendra suffered fractures in both legs. Kuldeep’s ear was severed, while Sethi also sustained serious injuries. All three are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The Dhakoli police have registered a case against Bhura, Raja, Ashish, Landa and around 10 unidentified persons under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 351(2), 324(4), 109, 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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