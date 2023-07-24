3 youths booked for murder of 70-yr-old woman

Zirakpur, July 23
Three youths have been booked for allegedly killing a woman here on July 20.
The suspects have been identified as Sooraj, Shekhar and Sagar. Sarifa (70), a native of Bihar and resident of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala, was killed while she was trying to mediate a fight between her relatives at their house in Adarsh Colony near the Old Kalka road.
The police said the victim was hit on her chest by a bottle. She was taken to the Dhakoli hospital where doctors declared her dead. In her statement to the police, Safira’s niece stated that her brother-in-law’s three sons were quarreling with her. As Safira tried to stop them they attacked her and fled the spot.
