3 youths held with stolen phones, bike

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 20

The police arrested three youths and recovered a stolen motorcycle and 13 mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Bathinda and presently residing at a hotel in Mohali, Lovepreet Singh, alias Lavi, a resident of Ratakheda village in Kaithal district of Haryana, and Ravi Kant, a resident of Jagatpura village in Mohali. A stolen motorcycle, which had a fake number plate, was also recovered from them.

Divulging details, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) HS Mann said on a tip-off, two youths were arrested from a mango orchard in Phase 1 while their accomplice managed to flee. A case under Sections 379, 473 and 411 of the IPC was registered against them.

Mann said on Arshdeep and Lovepreet’s revelation, 10 stolen mobile phones were recovered following which Section 379-B was added to the case against them.

The stolen phones were sold to Ravi Kant, a resident of Jagatpura village. The police arrested Ravi Kant and recovered three phones from him.

The suspects claimed that they owned two of these phones. The police said the investigation in the case was underway and a manhunt had been launched to arrest the youth who had escaped from the spot and was identified as Jatin, a resident of Sukhgarh.