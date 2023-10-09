3 yrs on, GMSH paediatrics centre yet to start service

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 8

The much-awaited Advanced Paediatrics Centre at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, here has been facing prolonged operational delays.

Conceived during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the centre was initially scheduled for inauguration in early September this year. The completion of the project on August 31 raised residents’ expectations of improved healthcare infrastructure.

However, Dr Suman Singh, Director, GMSH-16, said the centre remained non-operational due to the ongoing testing procedures. He emphasised the importance of rigorous testing to prevent potential oxygen supply issues. “We have to be fully prepared to avoid any untoward incidents later. We are testing oxygen supply to the intensive care unit before admitting any patient,” he added.

In 2021, the Chandigarh Health Department proposed the establishment of a dedicated paediatrics unit with 32 beds at the GMSH-16 with the aim of enhancing preparedness for possible Covid-19 resurgences. This included 12 beds designated for critical patients requiring ventilator support. The Central Government allocated Rs 2.25 crore for the project.

Originally intended for completion by March 2022 under the emergency Covid response initiative, the project has faced delays, attracting attention of the Central authorities who expressed concern about the funds and equipment lying unused.

At present, the GMSH-16 operates a 20-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) catering to the younger population. Of these, eight beds have ventilators and the rest (surgical ward) provide oxygen support.

The local healthcare infrastructure relies heavily on the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), which has the region’s sole Advanced Paediatrics Centre. However, the PGIMER’s facility operates beyond its capacity, sometimes accommodating three or four patients on each bed.

