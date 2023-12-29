3 yrs on, top posts in Panchkula MC vacant

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Panchkula, December 28

Three years after the formation of the Municipal House, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has failed to hold elections for the posts of Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. According to councillors, the elections have been perpetually delayed, due to alleged differences among political parties on seat-sharing.

The Municipal Corporation House has 20 elected councillors, and a Mayor. The Councillors are supposed to elect Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor among themselves. These elections are supposed to be held within 60 days of the notification of the members. Unfortunately, the posts have been vacant for three years, since the formation of the House on January 2, 2021. Not only has this led to a lack of developmental works, but there has been a sevre lack of scrutiny on the progress of the ongoing developmental works, in the area.

The elections will be held as per the programme decided by the two parties. There are no differences among the two (BJP and JJP) parties on sharing of seats. We already have 12 councillors, including two of JJP and one independent candidate, and are in majority. —Kulbhushan Goyal, Mayor, Panchkula

A councillor requesting anonymity said, “The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has demanded one of the two seats. The two parties — JJP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — have failed to come to a conclusion on the same.”

The BJP has 9 councillors along with the Mayor and another councillor who joined them afterwards, the JJP has two elected councillors and the Congress has 7 councillors. The MC also has an independent councillor.

OP Sihag, ex-JJP district president and former executive officer of MC, said the party has raised the matter of holding the elections repeatedly, but to no avail.

Sihag said, “The elections to the two posts are supposed to be held within 60 days of the notification of the members of the house. The power to announce the elections rest in the hands of the Mayor and are supposed to be held by the Commissioner. But they have failed to hold the elections for the last three years.”

The JJP, he said, had written to the Mayor requesting the announcement of the elections. “We even raised the matter at the level of the Local Government (LG) Department.”

On being asked if there were differences among the parties over seat-sharing, he said, “There could be a political rift, but they should at least follow the constitution and hold the elections. We had demanded one of the two seats and stick to it, to date.”

Salim Dabkouri, Congress councillor from Ward 20 said they had raised the matter many times. “We have written to both, the Mayor and the LG department. The matter was even passed in the general house, but the elections are still pending.”

Mayor of Panchkula Kulbhushan Goyal when questioned said the elections will be held as per the programme decided by the two parties. “There are no differences among the two (BJP and JJP) parties on sharing of seats. We already have 12 councillors, including two of JJP and one independent candidate, and are in majority,” he added.

