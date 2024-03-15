3 yrs on, wife held guilty of murder

Chandigarh, March 14
A local court has convicted a woman for murdering her husband with help of the victim’s cousin three years ago. The victim’s cousin was also convicted in the case.
The victim, Sonu, hailed from UP’s Moradabad. The police said accused Rajiv was allegedly in an illicit relation with victim’s wife Sunita that led to the murder. Rajiv was Sonu’s cousin and both worked as painters for a contractor.
The police registered a case on September 30, 2020 after the victim’s body was found in Sector 54. Rajiv attacked Sonu near the forest while returning home. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 16.
