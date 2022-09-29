3 yrs on, youth held not guilty of minor’s rape

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Swati Sehgal, Judge, Fast-Track Special Court, has acquitted a 19-year-old youth in a three-year-old case of minor’s rape.

On a complaint of the victim’s mother, the police had registered an FIR against the accused under Sections 376(3) and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The complainant had alleged that a boy committed rape on her daughter about a year and a half ago. She alleged that the accused threatened the girl with defaming her in the society in case she disclosed the incident to anyone.

While the public prosecutor claimed that the prosecution has proved the case, Vivek Kathuria, the counsel for the accused, said the accused was falsely implicated in the case. Kathuria said that no particular date of the alleged incident was given in the complaint which itself negated the case of prosecution and made it amply clear that the allegation levelled against the accused were false. He said the complainant, in connivance with her daughters, had been in the habit of foisting false criminal cases for oblique motive against innocent persons. The counsel said there were contradictions in the victim and the complainant’s statements recorded before the court.

After hearing the arguments the court acquitted the accused of the charges framed against him.