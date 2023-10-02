 30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • 30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

30,000 in Chandigarh pitch in for Swachhata drive

‘Swachhanjali’ to Mahatma at 230 locations, including top institutions like PGI, across city



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

PM Narendra Modi’s call for a cleanliness drive was met with an overwhelming response here as about 30,000 residents from across 230 different locations today joined forces to pay ‘Swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi.

PGIMER Director Vivek Lal takes part in the campaign on Sunday.

According to the Municipal Corporation, cleaning initiatives stretched far and wide, targeting various areas within each ward, such as parks maintained by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), market areas and their back lanes cleaned by Market Welfare Associations (MWAs), public toilets and schools, etc.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, area councilor Rajinder Sharma and some volunteer students of the NSS came together to clean up the Apni Mandi in Sector 49 as part of the Swachhata hi Seva campaign.

A cleanliness drive underway at Mani Majra on Sunday.

The inaugural cleanliness drive set the tone for the entire campaign, with Mayor Gupta taking charge and leading the ‘Swachhata ke liye Shramdaan’ drive alongside students from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 21.

The Sabzi Mandi of Sector 26 saw the participation of over 500 volunteers under the leadership of the mayor. More than 2,000 students from a private university in Gharuan cleaned up the densely populated residential areas of Mani Majra.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Mayor Anup Gupta and Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra lead a cleanliness drive.

A team of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU), in collaboration with members of the Auto Union and the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, also took part in cleanliness drives held across major transport hubs in the city.

Local Government Secretary Nitin Yadav led the ‘Swachhanjali’ with representatives of the Market Welfare Association at the Sector-11 market, and Finance Secretary Vijay Zade spearheaded the drive at a park in Sector 27.

PGI faculty, staff join cleanliness campaign

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) today organised a mega cleanliness drive on its premises to mark Swachhata Hi Seva 2023.

The event, led by Director PGIMER Vivek Lal, was attended by Medical Superintendent (MS) Vipin Koushal, faculty members, residents from the Department of Hospital Administration, hospital attendants and sanitation staff. Also contributing to the cause were faculty and students from the National Institute of Nursing Education (NINE) and Physiotherapy and members of prominent NGOs like the Vishav Manav Ruhani Kendra and the Sukh Foundation, among others.

The teams, led by nodal officers, undertook cleaning activities in various areas, including the lawns outside the New Outpatient Department (OPD), the Langar Area (Outside Gate No. 1 PGI), Gole Market and the PGI Satellite Centre in Sangrur.

Ramlila ‘characters’ do their bit

Some people showed up today at cleanliness drives in various areas of Ward No. 12 dressed as characters from Ramlila.

The Dasehra-Ramlila Ground of Sector 24 and the backside of the Patel Market in Sector 15 were thoroughly cleaned by area councillor Saurabh Joshi, officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, volunteers and Ward No. 12 residents.

Religious leaders unite for the cause

  • Leaders from different religions participated in the mega cleanliness drive by the Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) held in Mani Majra on Sunday in a symbolic show of unity among all communities
  • Over 2,000 volunteers, residents and safai karamcharis took part in the mega cleanliness drive in large numbers. CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu said it was overwhelming to see people from different religious communities unite for a cause

