30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

As many as 30 patients have tested positive for dengue in the past 24 hours in the district, Health Department officials said. With this, dengue count has crossed the 1,100 mark in the district this season.

Treatment free at govt facilities If dengue fever occurs, there is no need to panic. One should visit a government health facility where dengue test and treatment are absolutely free. Dr Shalinder Kaur, Dist Epidemiologist

Of the 179 samples taken at different places, 30 have returned positive. The total samples taken so far stand at 9,965. Also, the department teams surveyed 2,818 houses and found dengue larvae at 56 spots. The department has so far this season surveyed 36,87,74 houses and found dengue larvae at 1,20,06 spots in the district.

Patients of dengue and chikungunia at the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said: “October and November are crucial months. The case load increases during this time of the year. Health teams are surveying vulnerable spots and cautioning residents.” The department has urged people not to let water stagnate in and around homes and to wear full body covering clothes.

District Epidemiologist Dr Shalinder Kaur said residents needed to take precaution to prevent the disease.

She said the inspection and awareness campaign by health teams had been going on since March across the district.

The teams were regularly checking coolers, fridge trays, pots, empty tires, boxes and other containers, etc to find larvae. She said the survey and awareness campaign in all health blocks of the district was on in full swing.

The Civil Surgeon said: “Drink at least two litre water daily, which is also beneficial for a healthy person. Fluids not only prevent dehydration but also provide essential nutrients to the body.”