30 injured in Panchkula road accidents on Holi

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 9

As many as 30 persons suffered injuries in road accidents here on Holi yesterday. Out of this, 28 persons were discharged after providing treatment at the General Hospital in Sector 6 here.

Confirming this, Dr Mankirat Kaur, PMO of the hospital, said patients kept on arriving at the hospital till late last evening. She said 110 patients reported in the emergency in the morning shift, while 129 reached the emergency by evening. Of this, 28 injured persons were discharged after administering first aid, while two patients, who suffered fractures, were admitted to the hospital.

Dr Mankirat said no patient with eye-related problem came to the hospital on Holi. The OPD of the hospital was today full of patients with cough, cold, fever and allergies.

Meanwhile, the Panchkula police was fully prepared to deal with hooligans on Holi. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh said around 250 police personnel were deployed at 27 nakas. The police took out flag march in Rajeev Colony, Budhanpur and Khadak Mangoli.

While taking strict action against miscreants, the police issued challans to 179 motorists for violating traffic rules. As many as 23 two-wheelers were impounded. The police also challaned 73 persons without helmet, 25 without driving licence and 12 for triple riding.

#Panchkula