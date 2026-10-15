30% of affected north Indian families carry inherited cancer risk

Nearly 30% of the 1,000 cancer-affected north Indian families screened at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in New Chandigarh were found to carry genetic changes linked to an increased risk of hereditary cancer.

Starting in January 2025, the hospital’s Cancer Genetics Clinic evaluated the families to identify individuals who may have an inherited risk of cancer, even before symptoms appear. They were also counselled on early detection, prevention and personalised treatment.

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Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a unit of Tata Memorial Centre under the Department of Atomic Energy.

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Among the 1,000 families counselled, 912 cancer-affected index patients — the first affected family members to bring a potential hereditary condition to the attention of the genetics clinic — have undergone genetic testing so far, with an overall mutation detection rate of approximately 30%, according to hospital data.

A genetic mutation is a change in the genetic code that can be inherited or arise spontaneously. According to genetic experts at the hospital, around 95% of the detected mutations were associated with breast and ovarian cancers.

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In addition, 132 at-risk blood relatives, including siblings, parents and children, were tested to identify family-specific inherited cancer risks, helping guide early detection, preventive care and timely follow-up.

“Genetic testing is usually done through a simple blood test that examines 26 to 84 genes, depending on the clinical requirement. The results can help treating oncologists assess whether a patient has an inherited genetic change that increases the risk of certain cancers,” said Dr Ashish Gulia, Director of the hospital.

“This information may guide personalised treatment decisions, intensive surveillance, preventive interventions and risk-reducing surgery, wherever indicated. It can also help identify relatives who may benefit from testing and regular screening,” she added.

The clinic operates under the supervision of Genetic Counsellor Hashime Ismail, Radiation Oncologist Dr Pragyat Thakur, and Dr Seema Gulia, head of the Department of Medical Oncology at the hospital.

“People should consider genetic counselling if multiple family members have cancer, particularly the same or related types, or if cancer develops at an unusually young age. Even in the absence of a family history of cancer, hereditary or genetic cancer may be suspected if a person develops cancer at an unusually young age for that particular cancer; develops cancer in paired organs, such as both breasts; develops more than one primary cancer in different organs; or has features suggestive of a hereditary cancer syndrome, such as polyps, cysts, small pea-sized bumps or pigmented patches on the skin or eye,” said Dr Ashish Gulia.

He added that the hospital had also started a Cancer Genetics Clinic at its Sangrur centre and was working towards establishing an in-house genetic testing facility.

Currently, samples are sent to Tata Memorial Centre in Mumbai for testing.