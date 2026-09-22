DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 30% of Chandigarh’s electors vanished since 2024, alleges Manish Tewari

30% of Chandigarh’s electors vanished since 2024, alleges Manish Tewari

Chandigarh MP seeks names and addresses of deleted voters, says truth will be known only after publication of details

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:29 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari. Tribune file
Advertisement

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission over what he described as the disappearance of 1,99,596 electors — 30.26 per cent of the city’s electorate — between June 1, 2024, and the publication of the final electoral roll on Tuesday.

Tewari said no other state or Union Territory was recording a corresponding gain in electors and asked the Election Commission of India to clarify where these voters had gone.

Advertisement

“Were they duplicate voters? Then the ECI should tell us where they are now enrolled,” he said. If they were “ghost voters”, he said, the Commission should publish their names. Failing either explanation, he said, the possibility was that they were “poor people who simply have been disenfranchised because they never had the requisite documentation”.

Advertisement

Tewari said the “truth will only be known” once the Commission separately releases the names and addresses of the deleted voters, a demand he made in a statement issued after the publication of the final electoral roll on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts