30% of Chandigarh’s electors vanished since 2024, alleges Manish Tewari

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission over what he described as the disappearance of 1,99,596 electors — 30.26 per cent of the city’s electorate — between June 1, 2024, and the publication of the final electoral roll on Tuesday.

Tewari said no other state or Union Territory was recording a corresponding gain in electors and asked the Election Commission of India to clarify where these voters had gone.

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“Were they duplicate voters? Then the ECI should tell us where they are now enrolled,” he said. If they were “ghost voters”, he said, the Commission should publish their names. Failing either explanation, he said, the possibility was that they were “poor people who simply have been disenfranchised because they never had the requisite documentation”.

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Tewari said the “truth will only be known” once the Commission separately releases the names and addresses of the deleted voters, a demand he made in a statement issued after the publication of the final electoral roll on Tuesday.

The final electoral roll of the Union Territory of Chandigarh was published today after the SIR - Special Intensive Revision Between June 1st 2024 & 22 nd September 2026 Chandigarh has lost 1,99, 596 electors that is 30.26 % of the electorate. Since no state or UT is gaining… — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 22, 2026