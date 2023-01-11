30 turned apartments from 2001-07 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 10

Nearly 30 residential units were converted into apartments when the Apartment Act was in force in the city for six years.

In 2001, the UT Administrator, in exercise of powers conferred under Sections 5 and 22 of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulations) Act, 1952, had framed the Chandigarh Apartment Rules, 2001. By virtue of the 2001 Rules, even in case of a single residential unit, it was permissible to subdivide it. However, city residents vehemently opposed the construction of apartments, which, according to them, was destroying the character of the city. In view of the public outcry, the 2001 Rules were repealed by a notification dated October 1, 2007.

An Estate Office official said nearly 30 residential units were converted into apartments during this period, adding that these were located in Sectors 8, 15, 19, 40 and 44.

In the year 2007 itself, Rule 14 of the Chandigarh (Sale of Sites and Building) Rules, 1960, which prohibits fragmentation or amalgamation of any site or building, was also repealed.

The Administrator, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the 1952 Act, framed the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, on November 7, 2007. Rule 16 of the 2007 Rules again prohibited fragmentation/amalgamation of any site or building.

Now, heritage panel to approve plans

The order will have far-reaching consequences. Now, all new building plans have to be approved by the Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee (CHCC). Now, all pending building plans will have to be put up again as per the new directions.