30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Chandigarh, March 11
Municipal Corporation has proposed to hire 30 tractor-trailers for Rs 5.25 crore per year for collecting horticulture and solid municipal waste. The MC said its six-month contract with the existing agency was laspsing. Now, it plans to start a fresh process for hiring a new agency for one year. The estimated cost includes maintenance as well as operations.
A final call will be taken by the MC House at its next meeting.
