30-year-old man’ body found with multiple injuries at Ambala village

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 12

The Ambala police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man, whose body with sharp injury marks was found yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Sehla village.

In his complaint to the police, Naveen’s father Surjan Singh stated that his son’s body was found near a park at Khera village. Sharp weapons and iron rods were used to inflict injuries on his chest, head and back.

Surender Singh, SHO Mullana police station, said, “The body was handed over to the victim’s family after a post-mortem examination. The case is under investigation. The family hasn’t raised suspicion on anyone so far. Three teams are working on the case and it will be solved soon.”