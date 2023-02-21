30-year-old man stabbed to death in Panchkula

Panchkula, February 20
A 30-year-old man was killed in an attack with sharp weapons at the Industrial Area, Phase 2, late on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Shiv Kumar, a native of Beniwad village of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, who was putting up at Abhaypur village. He was working at a tile shop on the Patiala road in Zirakpur.
The attackers had stabbed him in the throat, on the chest, stomach, leg and hand.
In his complaint to the police, Rajesh Gupta, the victim’s nephew, stated that he suspected that Shiv Kumar’s wife was behind the killing. She had an illicit relationship with a contractor, he alleged.
