300 illicit liquor cartons seized

The police arrested the driver and conductor of a truck after 300 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from the vehicle on January 7.
The accused have been identified as Assam native Bittu Sonar and Asok Halui. A case has been registered at the Dhakoli police post. Cops said the accused claimed that the liquor was being transported from Chandigarh to Jaipur.
