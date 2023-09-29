300 teachers on deputation overstay in Chandigarh, some for 30 yrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

In a startling revelation, it has come to light that nearly 300 schoolteachers, including lecturers, TGTs (trained graduate teachers) and JBTs (junior basic teachers), have overstayed in Chandigarh while on deputation, raising concerns about the enforcement of deputation norms in the region. The city currently has 690 teachers on deputation in government schools.

According to data, a staggering 78 per cent of lecturers on deputation have exceeded their stay. This is closely followed by 58 per cent of TGTs and 61 per cent of JBTs.

Glaring examples Five teachers have worked in Chandigarh for over 20 years, 15 for 19 years

One lecturer completed 25 years in UT, another TGT accumulated 29 years

Most glaring instance is that of two teachers who served in city for over three decades

The UT’s deputation policy, dating back to 1993, allows employees on deputation to remain in the city for a maximum of five years before being repatriated to their parent state. The above figures thus indicate a significant lapse.

While five teachers have worked in the city for over 20 years, 15 overstayed for 19 years. One lecturer has completed an astounding 25 years in the UT. Another concerning case is that of a TGT who commenced service in 1993, accumulating 29 years of teaching in the city. The most glaring instance involves two teachers who have served on deputation for over three decades.

The situation appears to be complicated by the Administration’s stance on teachers from Punjab and Haryana. They reportedly do not receive deputation allowance, but grade pay. The Administration has cited exceptions to the rules prevailing in the two states.