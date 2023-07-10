302.2 mm: Highest single-day July rainfall in Chandigarh

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, July 9
With 302.2 mm rainfall between 8:30 am yesterday and 8:30 am today, the city has recorded the highest ever 24-hour July rainfall in its history. The previous highest single-day rainfall record (262mm) was of July 18, 2000.
Today was also the coldest July day in eight years. The maximum temperature dropped to 26°C, eight degrees below normal. Before this, it was on July 12, 2015, that the very low daytime temperature (i.e. 25.5°C) was recorded. Nights also remained relatively cold as 23.6°C minimum temperature was recorded, which is three degrees below normal.
After 8:30 am, the city recorded 63.2 mm rainfall. As per the forecast issued by the Meteorological Department, rain is expected to continue, at least, for the next five days.
