DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / 3,073 MT wheat procured at Panchkula mandis

3,073 MT wheat procured at Panchkula mandis

The procurement and lifting of mustard crops for the Rabi season 2025–26 are progressing smoothly in the district. So far, government procurement agencies have purchased 3,073 metric tonne wheat from the district’s grain markets. Providing details, a spokesperson from the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:57 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
Advertisement

The procurement and lifting of mustard crops for the Rabi season 2025–26 are progressing smoothly in the district. So far, government procurement agencies have purchased 3,073 metric tonne wheat from the district’s grain markets.

Providing details, a spokesperson from the Food and Supplies Department said that the government agencies—HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation—are carrying out procurement of wheat and mustard in the grain markets located at Panchkula, Barwala, and Raipur Rani.

According to the spokesperson, the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation has procured 2,146 metric tonne of wheat from Barwala, 869 metric tonne from Raipur Rani, and HAFED has procured 58 metric tonne from Panchkula.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper