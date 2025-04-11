3,073 MT wheat procured at Panchkula mandis

The procurement and lifting of mustard crops for the Rabi season 2025–26 are progressing smoothly in the district. So far, government procurement agencies have purchased 3,073 metric tonne wheat from the district’s grain markets.

Providing details, a spokesperson from the Food and Supplies Department said that the government agencies—HAFED and Haryana Warehousing Corporation—are carrying out procurement of wheat and mustard in the grain markets located at Panchkula, Barwala, and Raipur Rani.

According to the spokesperson, the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation has procured 2,146 metric tonne of wheat from Barwala, 869 metric tonne from Raipur Rani, and HAFED has procured 58 metric tonne from Panchkula.