Rs 30L jewellery of bride’s mother stolen from marriage palace

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 15

A theft of jewellery was reported from a marriage palace here.

Complainant Ravneet Kaur, a resident of Vasant Vihar in Delhi, stated that she had come to the palace for the wedding of her daughter on June 12. She stated that when she had left the room around 10:30 pm after readying her daughter, her jewellery items, including earrings, worth Rs 30 lakh were there. One of the female attendants of the marriage palace locked the room and kept the keys with herself.

When the complainant returned at 1:30 am, she found the jewellery missing. She called up the attendant and asked her about it, but she did not give a satisfactory reply.

Later, two-three persons came and all of them left the place despite her resistance.

The police registered a case of theft against unidentified persons and are investigating the matter.