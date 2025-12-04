DT
Home / Chandigarh / 31-year-old male with complex cardiac ailment treated via TPVR at Fortis Mohali

31-year-old male with complex cardiac ailment treated via TPVR at Fortis Mohali

The procedure was conducted by Dr RK Jaswal, Head of Department and Director of Cardiology and Director - Cathlabs

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:06 PM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Dr RK Jaswal
In a clinical milestone, Fortis Hospital Mohali has successfully performed its first Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Replacement (TPVR) on a 31-year-old man suffering from congenital heart disease. The procedure was conducted by Dr RK Jaswal, Head of Department and Director of Cardiology and Director - Cathlabs. This is among the first such cases conducted by a private hospital in North India, outside the Delhi-NCR region.

The patient was admitted to Fortis Mohali with symptoms of shortness of breath, dizziness and right-sided heart failure, a condition marked by dilation and dysfunction of the right atrium (upper chamber) and right ventricle (lower chamber). This led to acute breathlessness, swelling over the entire body, liver enlargement, and early liver failure. This was severely affecting his longevity and quality of life.

