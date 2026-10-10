3,100 apply for enrolment in four days as Chandigarh’s special voter camps end on Sunday

Around 3,100 Form 6 applications for enrolment have been received in the first four days of the special voter registration camps in Chandigarh, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Prerna Puri said on Saturday. The camps, being held at all polling stations from October 7, conclude tomorrow.

The response is small against the scale of the shortfall. The final electoral roll, published on September 22, put the electorate at 4,60,209, which is 1,99,596 (30.26 per cent) fewer than the 6,59,805 electors recorded for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The applications received so far equal about 1.6 per cent of that gap. Not all of them would be from electors dropped during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), as the camps also cover young and first-time voters.

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The CEO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are now displaying lists of Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) electors at their polling stations for public verification. Citizens have been asked to check the lists and report discrepancies to the concerned BLO. The display follows the announcement on October 6 that the lists would be publicised, and comes after MP Manish Tewari sought names, EPIC numbers and reasons for each deletion.

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Camps will remain open tomorrow from 10 am to 3 pm. Eligible citizens, especially left-out, young and first-time voters, can apply at their polling stations.

The CEO said enrolment is a continuing process and eligible citizens can submit Form 6 even after the camps end. Voters can approach their BLO or call the Voter Helpline at 1950.

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The final roll will be the basis for the Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for December, making the number of voters added before the polls significant.