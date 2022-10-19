32 fined during anti-tobacco drive in Mohali

Mohali, October 18
An anti-tobacco team of the district Health Department issued 32 challans under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act, 2003, and collected Rs 4,000 as fine from violators during a drive here today.
Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur and Anti-Tobacco Nodal Officer Navdeep Singh said the team carried out surprise checks at around 50 kiosks, shops and street vendors selling tobacco products in Phases 6, 1, 3, 5 and 7.
