32 fined during anti-tobacco drive in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 18

An anti-tobacco team of the district Health Department issued 32 challans under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition) Act, 2003, and collected Rs 4,000 as fine from violators during a drive here today.

Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur and Anti-Tobacco Nodal Officer Navdeep Singh said the team carried out surprise checks at around 50 kiosks, shops and street vendors selling tobacco products in Phases 6, 1, 3, 5 and 7.

