Chandigarh: 32 Fire Dept drivers get job letters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 3

Mayor Anup Gupta today handed over appointment letters to newly-recruited 32 drivers in the Fire and Rescue Department, the Municipal Corporation during a special orientation programme held at Community Centre, Sector 21.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Harjeet Singh, Deputy Mayor, welcomed the new staff. Mitra said the newly recruits will be imparted rigorous training at various fire stations to prepare them to meet out the requirements of peculiar nature of duty as well as to make them able to handle the latest fire fighting machinery and equipments.

She said the Fire Brigade is also in the process to procure the state-of-the-art machinery and equipments to cope up with fire fighting challenges in modern constructions and associated materials. The augmentation of workforce will result in increasing the effectiveness of Fire and Rescue Services in extinguishing fires and protecting the life and property of the citizens, she added.

The Mayor said special services which involve life saving or rescue operations, humanitarian services and emergent services during building collapses, train and motor accidents, drowning accidents, tree collapses, earth quake, oil and acid spillages etc. are being rendered by the fire brigade, which is a job of high responsibility.