32-yr-old acquitted in POCSO case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Special Judge, Fast-Track Court, Swati Sehgal has acquitted a 32-year-old man in a POCSO case registered three years ago, as the prosecution fails to prove charges.

The police had registered the FIR against the accused on a complaint filed by the victim girl’s mother. According to the complaint, her daughter, aged about 8, is studying in Class III at a government school. On August 21, 2019, around 2.45 pm, her daughter, along with a classmate, went to a washroom in the school, where the accused met them. He told her classmate to go back to the classroom and took her daughter to an isolated place in the school, where he molested her. Later on, the girl disclosed the incident to her schoolteacher, who further informed the girl’s family as well as the police.

The accused was arrested. After completing the investigation, the police presented a challan in the court. Finding a prima facie case, the accused was charged under Section 376 AB, IPC, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial. Hira Lal Kundra, counsel for the accused, contended that he had been falsely implicated in the case. He said during a hearing, the complainant and the victim failed to identify the accused and the prosecution had also not examined two main witnesses.