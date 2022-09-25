32-yr-old biker crushed under tractor wheels

Mohali, September 24
A 32-year-old biker was crushed under the wheels of a tractor-trailer on the road separating Phase 1 and 6 last night.
The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Daon. He was a data entry operator at a private company. He died on the spot. The police have registered a case.
