32-yr-old biker hit by tipper, dies

Mohali, June 15
A 32-year-old biker, the lone brother of four sisters, was killed after being hit by a tipper in Mubarikpur village last night.
Sumit Kumar, a native of HP, was employed in a private firm in Zirakpur and was returning home on his motorcycle around 10.30 pm when the tipper driver knocked him down near Mubarikpur T-point and sped away.
The victim, the youngest sibling in the family, was married a month ago and was living in a rented accommodation in Dera Bassi.
The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the absconding driver and begun investigation.
