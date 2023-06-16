32-yr-old biker hit by tipper, dies

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 15

A 32-year-old biker, the lone brother of four sisters, was killed after being hit by a tipper in Mubarikpur village last night.

Sumit Kumar, a native of HP, was employed in a private firm in Zirakpur and was returning home on his motorcycle around 10.30 pm when the tipper driver knocked him down near Mubarikpur T-point and sped away.

The victim, the youngest sibling in the family, was married a month ago and was living in a rented accommodation in Dera Bassi.

The police have registered a case of negligent driving against the absconding driver and begun investigation.