33 students from Narayana Centres qualify for national olympiads
Tricity-based students clear INO 2026 stage through NSE examinations
As many as 33 students from Narayana CO Campus and Narayana Coaching Center have qualified for the Indian National Olympiad (INO) 2026 after clearing the National Standard Examinations. The selections include 15 students in astronomy, eight each in physics and chemistry, and two in biology, highlighting strong performances by Class 11 and 12 students from the Tricity region.
