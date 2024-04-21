33-year-old man stabbed to death in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 20

A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death after an altercation with five persons, including a girl, in a Sunny Enclave market, Kharar, on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Tejinder Teji, a native of Malerkotla, who used to work at a software firm here.

The police arrested Maloya resident Dheeraj and booked four others, including a girl, for murder. Those booked have been identified as Sonia, Maloya residents Prateek and Karan and Behlolpur resident Jama. The suspects fled the spot after the attack.

According to the FIR, Prateek allegedly stabbed the victim with a sharp weapon (kirch) in stomach and neck. The victim and his friend Gagandeep had gone to a market near Nijjher Chowk to settle an old misunderstanding with the assailants. During the conversation, the girl allegedly held the victim by his collar after which the spat flared up leading to the murder.

The police said a money-related issue was suspected to have led to the murder. Multiple stab wounds were found on the deceased's body.

The victim's brother stated that they were informed about the murder this morning. He demanded a thorough probe into the incident and the arrest of the culprits.

A case of murder has been registered at the City Kharar police station.

The police took the body in their possession and sent it to the mortuary of the Kharar subdivisional hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Sunny Enclave police post incharge Charanjit Singh said the case was under investigation.

