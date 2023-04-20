33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 19

A 33-year-old woman died after sustaining a head injury during an alleged drunken brawl with a friend in her one-room house in Shahi Majra here on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect, also a woman, tried to hang the body from the ceiling fan of the room in a bid to pass off as suicide.

Neighbours, who had gone to victim Naina Devi’s house to complain of loud music, peered through the window of the room and found both her and suspect Jyoti lying on the floor. A rag noose was tied around the victim’s neck.

They contacted the police who broke open the door and took possession of the body. The cops said liquor and snacks were found inside the room.

Phase-1 SHO Rajnish Chaudhry said: “The two, hailing from UP, had been working at a factory for the past five years and were friends. They had a fight over some issue and Naina punched Jyoti, who in turn pushed her. Naina’s head hit a shelf, leading to her death. As the suspect was under the influence of liquor, she tried to pass it off as suicide, but fell unconscious in the process.”

A case under Section 304 of the IPC has been registered at the Phase-1 police station. The body has been sent to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phase 6. The victim is survived by three children.