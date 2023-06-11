34 structures razed in Sukhna catchment area

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

A demolition drive was carried out in the catchment area of Sukhna Lake at Kaimbwala village here today.

The drive was carried out on the orders of District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh. It was held under the supervision of SDM Central Sanyam Garg with the assistance of the Enforcement Wing of the Estate Office and the police.

As many as 34 illegal structures, both temporary and permanent, were demolished during the drive. Such drives will continue in the coming weeks as well to check the growth of unauthorised structures in violation of the Periphery Act.